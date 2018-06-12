Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 12 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Aseefa Bhutto to contest by-poll instead of general election

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 12, 2018

KARACHI: Aseefa Bhutto will not contest the upcoming general election, but will instead contest by-poll from the Lyari constituency in case his brother and party chairman, Bilawal Bhutto, bags two seats from Sindh in the general election.

According to sources, the party has decided that if Bilawal, who is contesting for multiple seats, wins from both Lyari and Larkana, he will vacate the former. Aseefa will then stand in the by-poll in the constituency.

The PPP made the decision because Aseefa wants to make Lyari her constituency, sources added.

Aseefa recently completed her Masters degree from University College London in Global Health and Development and is known for her work as Rotary International Ambassador for Polio.

Bilawal will contest general election from Larkana (NA-200), party’s stronghold Lyari (NA-246), and Malakand (NA-8), according to a party statement issued Monday morning.

Former PPP president Asif Ali Zardari will contest from NA- 213 (Nawabshah) while his sister Faryal Talpur will contest from provincial seats of Larkana (PS-10), Nawabshah (PS-37).

Zardari’s brother-in-law Munawar Talpur will be the party’s candidate from Mirpurkhas on NA seat.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

 Updated 17 minutes ago
NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

 Updated 4 hours ago
It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

Updated 5 hours ago
MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM