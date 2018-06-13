Traffic warden among two killed in Rawalpindi firing by motorist

The screengrab shows the car driven by the suspect who fired on the traffic warden after being stopped for violating traffic rules. — Geo News

RAWALPINDI: Two men, including a traffic warden, were killed in firing by a motorist who was stopped for flouting traffic rules in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.



According to police, a man named Raja Roidad violated the one-way at Rawalpindi's Committee Chowk just before Iftar.

The duty warden stopped the motorist and sought driving license from him, police said. At this, the motorist got angry and opened fire at the traffic warden.

As a consequence, the duty warden and a passer-by were critically injured, who were taken to District Headquarter Hospital, but they succumbed to their wounds.

The citizens, however, grabbed hold of the suspect and handed him to Waris Khan police.

Officials said the incident was being further investigated.