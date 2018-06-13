Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Review of 'controversial tickets' to start from Thursday, says Imran

By
GEO NEWS

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

MADINA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that the process of reviewing 'controversial tickets' will start from Thursday.

Speaking to media here, the PTI chief maintained that 90 per cent of all the tickets were rightly handed to selected individuals.

He, however, said that they would address reservations of longtime party workers on the remaining 10 per cent tickets, adding the process of reviewing 'controversial tickets' would start from Thursday.

Khan said that countries are bound to be destroyed if the people elect a criminal as their ruler. He said that Pakistan should never be thought of as a poor country.

Giving example of the West, he said the western system does not allow corrupt individuals to rise above, adding, "The decision rests with the people."

The PTI chief claimed that his party had steered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to the path of development.

"Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surpassed other provinces in health, education environment and other sectors," he said.

Khan further said that his party would not be dented by any scandal, including publishing of any book.

His comment was a clear reference to a forthcoming autobiography by his former wife, Reham Khan, which has lately created a political storm back home.

Regarding the 2013 general election, he said that former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry aided Nawaz in winning the polls through returning officers (ROs).

"Chaudhry backtracked after not being made president by Nawaz Sharif," the PTI chief alleged.

Khan has been in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah along with his wife. The PTI chief and his wife, along with the former's close aides Zulfi Bukhari and Aleem Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on June 11.

According to sources, the couple is expected to return to the country before Eid.

