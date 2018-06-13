Can't connect right now! retry
Sheikh Rasheed’s career should end in political arena: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE:  PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah on Wednesday said Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed’s career should be ended in a political ground, following an SC verdict that dismissed a petition seeking the latter's disqualification. 

Earlier today, the apex court dismissed the plea against Rasheed that was filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) Shakeel Awan. The latter, who lost the 2013 general election to the AML chief, had claimed Rasheed had mis-declared his assets in his nomination papers and owned the error as well.

In a statement to the media following the verdict, the former Punjab law minister said the disqualification of politicians has negative effects. He further said he did not support the ouster of politicians. 

Sanaullah added Rasheed should have adopted a positive approach today.

SC dismisses petition seeking Sheikh Rasheed's disqualification

PML'N's Shakeel Awan had filed the petition against the Awami Muslim League chief

Speaking to the media after the verdict was announced, Rasheed thanked God for bestowing him with respect.

In a jibe at the PML-N supremo, the AML chief said he would have accepted the verdict even if it was not in his favour because he was not Nawaz Sharif. 

Rasheed had further claimed he had done nothing wrong and never hid his assets. 

The petitioner remarked that his case was in the Election Tribunal for 18 months. "The verdict on my case was reserved for 84 days," Awan said. 

The PML-N leader, however, told journalists that he trusted the judiciary and would continue to knock the doors of courts to seek justice.

