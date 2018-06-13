People live in govt-owned houses without qualifying for use: CJP

SC's Lahore registry. Photo: File

LAHORE: People who deserve to stay in government houses are kept in waiting while ineligible ones enjoy the perks, observed Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Wednesday.

While hearing the case in Supreme Court Lahore registry, the chief justice asked Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Saeed why the ineligible people were still government-owned houses.

To this, the chief secretary said 62 people have stay orders from the civil courts.

The CJP remarked, that people who take stay orders from the courts enjoy the government-owned facilities without being eligible for the perks, while those who qualify for the use are kept waiting.

He added that some of them have even rented out the government houses, making money out of a property they do not own.

Justice Nisar ordered the chief secretary to hand over the list of people who are still using the houses.