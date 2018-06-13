Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 13 2018
By
Web Desk

NAB chairman orders investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 13, 2018

NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal. Photo: File

LAHORE: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday ordered an investigation into alleged corruption in Nandipur power project.

The accountability bureau directed the probe in light of a Supreme Court order to examine corruption allegations with reference to the findings of the one-man commission of former Justice Rehmat Hussain Jafri on the Nandipur power project.

According to Geo News, the NAB chairman has ordered an investigation into the alleged irregularities in outsourcing of Nandipur power project.

As per a notification issued by the anti-graft watchdog, the NAB chairman has asked director general NAB Lahore to conduct the investigation.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered NAB to probe alleged corruption in the power project on June 7.

During the proceedings, the CJP asked how long the file related to the project would remain pending in the law ministry.

CJP orders NAB to probe alleged corruption in Nandipur power project

CJP questions why the power project is still not complete

To this, the secretary energy told the bench, “Nandipur power project was established in 2005 to generate 525 megawatts of electricity. It was estimated to cost Rs22 billion but it went up to Rs58 billion due to delays.”

The CJP remarked, “A report prepared by Justice (retd) Rehmat Hussain Jafri regarding the project is present and we will look into allegations of corruption.”

The Justice Jafri commission was appointed by the Supreme Court in 2013 on a petition moved by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and then water and power minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

SC summons details of dual-national ambassadors appointed abroad

 Updated 16 minutes ago
Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

Nawaz, Maryam expected to fly to London tomorrow

 Updated 2 hours ago
Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Khadija stabbing case: SC accepts appeal against acquittal of Shah Hussain

Updated 3 hours ago
ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

ECP dismisses MML's plea to register as political party

 Updated 3 hours ago
Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

Dar assets case: Court reserves decision on NBP president's acquittal plea

 Updated 3 hours ago
PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

PTI urges ECP to take notice of sensitive information ‘leakage’ from NADRA

 Updated 4 hours ago
It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

It is about time vote is respected, says Maryam Nawaz

Updated 4 hours ago
MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

MoI sends report to PM Office on granting travel permission to blacklisted Zulfi Bukhari

 Updated 2 hours ago
SC orders Musharraf to return to Pakistan by 2pm Thursday

SC orders Musharraf to return to Pakistan by 2pm Thursday

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM