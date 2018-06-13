Mobile phone companies to provide 100pc credit on all prepaid cards: sources

Consumers will get 100 per cent credit on recharge of all cards from midnight on Thursday, June 14. — Geo News FILE

ISLAMABAD: Cellular services providers will be providing customers with 100 per cent credit on all prepaid mobile cards for a period of 15 days, sources informed Geo News Wednesday.



Sources said the decision was made at a meeting between Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) officials and representatives of mobile phone services providers.

Consumers will get 100 per cent credit on the recharge of all prepaid cards from midnight on Thursday, sources said.

It will remain in effect for the next 15 days, until the FBR and services providers formulate a new policy in this regard, they said.



The Supreme Court of Pakistan would then be apprised of this policy for its approval.



On Monday, the Supreme Court had ordered a suspension in deduction of taxes on prepaid scratch cards.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar had ordered the suspension while heading a three-judge bench hearing a suo motu case regarding an increase in taxes on prepaid cards at the top court’s Lahore Registry.

“Taxes should be taken from users whose mobile phone usage is above the set limit,” Justice Nisar had remarked during the hearing.

He had further directed authorities to draft a comprehensive policy regarding deduction of taxes on mobile phone usage.

Previously, customers would receive Rs64.28 on the recharge of Rs100 prepaid card, after deduction of federal excise duty, income tax and sales tax.