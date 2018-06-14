Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jun 14 2018
By
OCour correspondents

Caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet takes oath

By
OCour correspondents

Thursday Jun 14, 2018

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jagra administered the oath to the cabinet 

PESHAWAR: A ten-member cabinet of the interim Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was sworn in at the Governor House on Thursday.

KP Governor Iqbal Zafar Jagra administered the oath to the caretaker cabinet, after he named the members in a notification issued earlier today.

The following have been named in the caretaker KP cabinet:

1. Akbar Jan Marwat

2. Mohammad Rashid Khan

3. Dr Saira Safdar

4. Muqadas Ullah

5. Abdul Rauf Khan

6. Mohammad Sanaullah Khan

7. Zafar Iqbal Bangash

8. Anwar ul Haq

9. Fazl Elahi

10. Justice (retd) Asadullah Khan Chamkani

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan strongly condemns targeted killing of Kashmiri journalist

Pakistan strongly condemns targeted killing of Kashmiri journalist

 Updated 37 minutes ago
Nawaz, Maryam reach London to visit ailing Begum Kulsoom

Nawaz, Maryam reach London to visit ailing Begum Kulsoom

 Updated 2 hours ago
All stakeholders to play role in establishing regional peace: COAS

All stakeholders to play role in establishing regional peace: COAS

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues code of conduct for General Election 2018

ECP issues code of conduct for General Election 2018

Updated 5 hours ago
NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

NAB summons ex-finance minister Miftah Ismail in illegal contract probe

Updated 7 hours ago
Begum Kulsoom kept on ventilator after condition further deteriorates: sources

Begum Kulsoom kept on ventilator after condition further deteriorates: sources

 Updated 18 minutes ago
Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

Taxes collected on prepaid mobile phone cards suspended for 15 days

 Updated 10 hours ago
Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

Musharraf's CNIC unblocked: sources

 Updated 11 hours ago
Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Only elections won't solve people’s problems: Sattar

Updated 11 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM