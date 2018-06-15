Four dead, over 11 injured as tractor trolley rams into roadside tree near Kohat

Geo.tv/Files

KOHAT: At least four people died and over 11 wounded in a traffic accident Thursday night during a traffic accident near Rawalpindi Road, Geo News reported, citing authorities.

The accident occurred when a tractor trolley travelling from Pindi to Kohat rammed into a tree near the road after its driver lost the control of the vehicle.



The four deceased died on the spot while rescue teams attended to and transferred the more than 11 injured people to a local hospital.

The bodies of the deceased were also moved to the local hospital, officials of the emergency response team said.