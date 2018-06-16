MQM-P factions reunite as Dr Farooq Sattar visits Bahadurabad office

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to reunite after its senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar visited the party's Bahadurabad office in the wee hours of Saturday.



Addressing a joint press conference, along with party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sattar said: "We want to keep MQM-P united and we will remain united after elections as well."

Responding to a question, the MQM leader said that both the party's faction held a joint rally at Tunki ground for a mission and now the onus is on the party leaders to take the mission to its logical end.

Sattar said that the workers and supporters of the party were distressed due to the division. He paid his gratitude to the party leaders who mediated between both factions.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said that the people will know the political strength of MQM in coming days.

"We know the conspirators. And our reunion is a gift to our workers and supporters," he said. "MQM-P is a single party and it doesn’t need any formula."

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC)on June 11 declared Siddiqui the party convener, rejecting Dr Farooq Sattar’s appeal against an earlier verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On March 26, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled that Farooq Sattar would no longer serve as the convener of MQM-P. Sattar had then challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

The dispute between party members over nominations for the Senate elections resulted in the emergence of splinter groups - Dr Farooq Sattar-led PIB Colony faction and the Bahadurabad group consisting of Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui among others.

