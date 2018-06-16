Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 16 2018
By
GEO NEWS

MQM-P factions reunite as Dr Farooq Sattar visits Bahadurabad office

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 16, 2018

KARACHI: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) announced to reunite after its senior leader Dr Farooq Sattar visited the party's Bahadurabad office in the wee hours of Saturday.

Addressing a joint press conference, along with party convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Sattar said: "We want to keep MQM-P united and we will remain united after elections as well."

Responding to a question, the MQM leader said that both the party's faction held a joint rally at Tunki ground for a mission and now the onus is on the party leaders to take the mission to its logical end.

Sattar said that the workers and supporters of the party were distressed due to the division. He paid his gratitude to the party leaders who mediated between both factions.

Speaking on the occasion, Siddiqui said that the people will know the political strength of MQM in coming days.

"We know the conspirators. And our reunion is a gift to our workers and supporters," he said. "MQM-P is a single party and it doesn’t need any formula."

Earlier, The Islamabad High Court (IHC)on June 11 declared Siddiqui the party convener, rejecting Dr Farooq Sattar’s appeal against an earlier verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

On March 26, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled that Farooq Sattar would no longer serve as the convener of MQM-P. Sattar had then challenged the verdict in the Islamabad High Court.

The dispute between party members over nominations for the Senate elections resulted in the emergence of splinter groups - Dr Farooq Sattar-led PIB Colony faction and the Bahadurabad group consisting of Amir Khan, Nasreen Jalil, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui among others.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

CJP takes suo motu notice of non-issuance of CNICs to transgender persons

CJP takes suo motu notice of non-issuance of CNICs to transgender persons

Updated 7 minutes ago
Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

Two people drown at Karachi's Hawke’s Bay beach

 Updated 13 minutes ago
ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

 Updated 30 minutes ago
Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Unidentified persons kill UC chairperson in Sahiwal

Updated 2 hours ago
Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

 Updated 3 hours ago
Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

Man tortures, murders wife over domestic dispute in Lahore's Ghaziabad

 Updated 6 hours ago
Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

Three shot dead as men open fire in Rohri over couple marrying by choice

 Updated 5 hours ago
Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

Autopsy of young man shot dead in Karachi's Mubina Town encounter complete

 Updated 8 hours ago
Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

Imran's supporters are realising they have been duped: Reham

 Updated 12 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM