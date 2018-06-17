Weather remains pleasant in most parts of Pakistan on second day of Eid

The weather remained pleasant in northern areas of the country, with rain forecasts for most parts on Sunday, the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.



According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), showers are expected in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab provinces, where it rained a day earlier as well.

In Karachi, the weather switched been cloudy and sunny, encouraging citizens to spend the second day of Eid outdoors.

However, mercury remained high in most parts of Balochistan.

The temperature was recorded at 38C in Sibbi; 32 in Nok Kundi and Panjgur; 31 in Lasbela, Turbat and Gwadar; 30 in Dalbandin and Pasni; 26 in Quetta. The weather in Balochistan will remain hot and dry as per forecasts by the met department.

The met department had forecast rain over the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

Met Director Abdul Rasheed had predicted light rain in Karachi on June 16 and June 17 (today).

It was said that sea breeze would also bring the temperature down in the metropolis over the weekend.

The met department had also predicted pre-monsoon rains from June 16.

Karachi saw light drizzle on June 15, a few hours after the last sehri of Ramazan.

The weather turned pleasant and multiple areas of the metropolis, including I I Chundrigar Road, Nazimabad, University Road, Mosamiyat, and Gulistan-e-Johar, welcomed light rain.

Soon after Karachi received showers, power breakdowns were reported in many parts of the city.

The drizzle brought the port city's temperature to normal range, which remained in the grip of the intense heat in last few weeks.

Karachiites experienced extremely hot and dry weather last month, with heatwaves that claimed several lives in the metropolis.

Heatwaves in Karachi

Karachi remained under the grip of sporadic intervals of heatwave for some time, with temperature soaring to as high as 45C at one point.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) had put all KMC-run hospitals on standby for heatstroke emergencies during May 29 to May 31.

PMD Director General Dr Ghulam Rasool had told Geo News that the current temperatures were higher than average, and that they were predicted to prevail through the first week of June.

He had said there was no chance of rain then, but the rain system was expected to disperse the heat from mid-June onwards.

"The demand for water would increase due to hot weather, but the beginning of monsoon around mid-June would decrease drought-like conditions," he had predicted.