Kulsoom Nawaz’s vitals functioning normally: sources

Former PM Nawaz Sharif entering the clinic today. Photo: Geo News

LONDON: Former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s vital organs have been functioning normally, sources close to the doctors said Tuesday.

According to the sources, the former premier’s wife even opened her eyes once after being put on life support.

Earlier in the day, doctors treating Begum Kulsoom told former prime minister Nawaz Sharif her condition was highly critical.

In a briefing to the Sharif family, the five-member board of doctors shared that Begum Kulsoom would not be taken off the ventilator for now and asked Nawaz to wait for another review of her condition, the timeline of which has not been given at the moment.

Sources said that the doctors informed Nawaz, Maryam and Shehbaz Sharif that Begum Kulsoom's condition has not deteriorated but has not improved significantly either since last Thursday.

Speaking to the reporters, Nawaz's son Hussain Nawaz requested the nation to pray for his mother's health and added that Kulsoom will be on the ventilator for an indefinite period.

The ex-prime minister's wife was admitted to the hospital on June 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and has been on life support since.



Nawaz and his daughter, Maryam, reached London the same day to tend to Begum Kulsoom.



Nawaz did not talk to reporters while leaving the clinic on Tuesday whereas Maryam only commented that her mother's condition was "not too good".

Mother still unconscious, on ventilator: Hussain

While speaking to media about Begum Kulsoom's critical condition outside the hospital on Sunday, Hussain Nawaz, Sharif's elder son, said his mother was "unconscious".

The doctors are making every possible effort to help Begum Kulsoom recover, he said, adding that he hoped that his mother would get better quickly.

"InshaAllah, her health will improve soon," Hussain said.

In his comment to reporters while leaving the clinic earlier on Sunday, Nawaz said Begum Kulsoom was still unconscious and on the ventilator. He said he was praying to Allah for her quick recovery.

Sharifs postpone return to Pakistan

Nawaz and Maryam delayed their return to Pakistan on Sunday to spend time with Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to the advice of his wife's doctor, Nawaz, alongside his daughter, postponed his return to the country.

The decision followed a two-hour meeting of Nawaz, Maryam, and Hussain with doctors at the Harley Street Clinic where Begum Kulsoom is admitted.

The doctors, however, said they could not provide a timeframe of the progress of Begum Kulsoom's health. They then advised Nawaz to spend time with his wife, sources informed Geo News.



Nawaz and Maryam's initial plan was to return on Sunday so they could attend the corruption hearing against them on June 19.

Sources said the counsels for Nawaz and Maryam, in this regard, would submit an exemption from appearance request in the accountability court of Islamabad, which is hearing corruption cases against them.

The accused's counsels would also submit Begum Kulsoom’s medical report and the doctor’s letter with the exemption request, the sources added.

The medical report, as per sources, states that doctors have decided to keep Kulsoom Nawaz on the life support machine.

The former premier and his family face three corruption references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following his disqualification in July, last year.



Politicians, notables visit hospital



Various political leaders and other notables visited the hospital to enquire about Kulsoom's health and to offer support to the Sharif family.

Nawaz's cousin Tariq Shafi and former finance minister Ishaq Dar also visited the hospital on Tuesday.

Further, on a special directive from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan, a group of leaders of his party also visited the hospital and offered sympathies on Sunday.

Begum Kulsoom was admitted to hospital in London in August last year after doctors discovered she was suffering from throat cancer. She has been undergoing treatment since.