pakistan
Monday Jun 18 2018
Imran skips NA-53 scrutiny for ECP appearance in Lahore

Monday Jun 18, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan and his counsel, Babar Awan, did not appear before returning officers for the scrutiny of his nomination papers for NA-53 (Islamabad) today (Monday).

Imran and his counsel skipped the NA-53 scrutiny to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Lahore.

Earlier today, the cricketer-turned-politician’s counsel had asked returning officers if they could appear for the PTI chairperson's scrutiny for the Islamabad constituency on Tuesday instead as he had to appear before ECP in Lahore today as well.

ECP summons Imran, Shahid Khaqan and Gulalai on same day for scrutiny

ECP will scrutinise nominations papers of 63 candidates forIslamabad's NA-53 constituency on Monday

A day earlier, the ECP summoned Imran, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Aisha Gulalai, who had been affiliated with the PTI in the past, today for the scrutiny process for nomination papers for NA-53.

The returning officers had summoned the NA-53 candidates to physically appear before the ECP.

The PTI chairperson had also been ordered to submit a reply to reservations against his candidacy raised by Abdul Wahab Baloch.

Imran has submitted nomination papers from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Bannu and Mianwali.

ROs reserve decision on Awan's request

The returning officers (ROs) reserved a decision on a request filed by Awan seeking that he appears tomorrow for scrutiny of Imran's nomination papers for NA-53. 

Awan should appear today to address the reservations against Imran's candidacy raised by Abdul Wahab Baloch, the returning officers told Awan's assistant lawyer who filed the request seeking time. 

However, Awan's assistant lawyer said, "It is not possible for him [Awan] to appear before 4:00pm today."

To this, the ROs sought a reply whether Imran's counsel will be able to before them if they extend the time till 8:00pm.

