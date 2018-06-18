Can't connect right now! retry
Bus hostess killed in Faisalabad was family’s sole breadwinner: mother

On June 9, a security guard employed by a private bus company had killed Mehvish after she refused his proposition for marriage. Photo: file

The mother of the 18-year-old bus hostess shot dead in Faisalabad for refusing a marriage proposal revealed that her daughter Mehvish was the sole breadwinner of their family.

On June 9, a security guard employed by a private bus company had killed Mehvish after she refused his proposition for marriage.

“My daughter sacrificed herself to protect her honour,” her mother remarked while speaking to media on Monday. “Strict punishment should be given to the man who killed my daughter. Clauses from terrorism act should be included in the case registered against the suspect.”

She also remarked that her daughter’s life would've been saved if she were provided with medical aid earlier.

Mehvish’s maternal grandfather Muhammad Hussain remarked: “Who will be held accountable for the murder of my granddaughter.”

On June 16, Geo News had obtained the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the murder which occurred on Sargodha Road.

The video showed that Mehvish was approached by the guard when she was getting ready to go home from work, whence he cornered her on a stairwell in a street and held her at gunpoint. He is seen to have exchanged some words with her, right after which he opened fire on her, killing her instantly.

The suspect attempted to escape the scene of the crime but other employees at the bus stand caught him and handed him over to police. 

On Sunday, the caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Prof Hasan Askari had taken notice of the case and ordered the provincial Inspector General of Police to submit a report on the issue. 

"The suspect should be investigated as per the law," the caretaker CM said, adding that the deceased's family should get justice at all costs. 

