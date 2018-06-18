ECP writes to NADRA chairman over alleged leak of voters' details

NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday wrote a letter to National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Yousaf Mobin over an alleged leak of voters' details for the General Election 2018.

In its letter, the ECP stated that NADRA officials shared details of voters with “unrelated persons”.

Unrelated persons had access to the data regarding voters before it reached ECP, the letter stated.

It further said that NADRA has violated its agreement with ECP regarding the confidentiality of data. NADRA was not permitted to share data with anyone per our agreement, it asserted.

The ECP demanded that the NADRA chairman conduct an inquiry against those involved in the alleged data leak.

Leading parties demand probe into affair

Speaking in Geo News' show Capital Talk Monday night, representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) agreed for a thorough probe into the matter.

Talking with senior journalist Hamid Mir, PML-N leader and former state minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said the NADRA chief should clarify his position on the matter and then fix responsibility.

Similarly, PPP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said responsibility should be fixed on the issue whereas PTI Senator Shibli Faraz said the NADRA chief cannot be given benefit of doubt in this matter.

A day earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had reportedly decided to send a petition against the NADRA chairman to the ECP seeking his removal.

According to sources, the petition alleged that Mobin was appointed by the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government and that the NADRA chief reportedly aided the party by providing it valuable data.



A NADRA spokesperson had however termed the allegations baseless and malicious.



According to a statement by the authority, NADRA has a limited scope with regards to the conduct of elections and is assisting the ECP in a technical role.

Moreover, NADRA clarified that it has not provided any kind of data to any political party.

General elections are set to be held in the country on July 25.