Sunday Jun 17 2018
PTI demands removal of NADRA chief Usman Mobin for 'helping PML-N'

NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has reportedly decided to send a petition against the chairman of the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) seeking his removal.

Sources said the PTI has prepared the petition against NADRA Chairman Usman Mobin to be sent to the ECP and Imran has also directed party members to raise the issue.

According to sources, the petition alleges that Mobin was appointed by the outgoing Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, adding that the NADRA chief reportedly aided the PML-N by providing it valuable data.

Imran Khan, as per sources, has claimed that with Mobin as the NADRA chief free and fair elections are impossible.

PTI leader Babar Awan, a noted lawyer, said that the party will soon file the petition in the ECP.

Mobin was reappointed as NADRA chairman for a period of three years in February this year after his earlier tenure ended. 

Govt re-appoints Usman Mobin as NADRA chairman

Mobin has been re-appointed as NADRA chief for a period of three years

Allegations baseless, malicious: NADRA

Meanwhile, NADRA spokesperson has termed the allegations baseless and malicious.

According to a statement by the authority, NADRA has a limited scope with regards to the conduct of elections and is assisting the ECP in a technical role.

Moreover, NADRA clarified that it has not provided any kind of data to any political party. 

General elections are set to be held in the country on July 25. 

Comments

