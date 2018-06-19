Bilawal, Shehbaz's nominations approved as ECP concludes scrutiny process today

ISLAMABAD: The nomination papers of Pakistan Peoples Party chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif for different constituencies have been accepted as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) concludes the scrutiny process of nomination papers today.

Bilawal's nominations papers for NA-246 (Karachi) have been accepted along with nomination papers of Shehbaz and his son, Hamza Shehbaz, for NA-132 (Lahore). Hamza has also been allowed to contest from NA-124 (Lahore).

Moreover, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz's candidacy for PP-173 has been approved. On Monday, RO Asif Bashir had cleared the way for Maryam to contest for Lahore's NA-125 constituency after dismissing all objections raised during scrutiny of her nomination papers as well.

However, Muttahida Qaumi Movement stalwart Farooq Sattar suffered a setback after his nomination papers for NA-245 (Karachi) were rejected today owing to his inclusion in two FIRs.



Similarly, the nominations papers of Pak Sarzameen Party leader Arshad Vohra for NA-254 (Karachi) and NA-255 (Karachi) have also been approved, along with nomination papers of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's for NA-38 (Dera Ismail Khan).

Senior politician Javed Hashmi's candidature for NA-155 (Multan) has been approved, while former president Pervez Musharraf's nomination papers for NA-1 (Chitral) have been dismissed.

Qaumi Watan Party chairperson Aftab Sherpao's nomination papers for NA-23 (Charsadda) have also been approved.



The nomination papers of former Jamaat-e-Islami Sindh chief Asadullah Bhutto were rejected for NA-242 (Karachi) as his name is reportdly on a bank defaulters’ list. Speaking to the media, Bhutto shared that he will challenge his dismissal. “I am not a defaulter. The bank has made some mistake,” he remarked.

Zulfiqar Mirza, who recently joined the Grand Democratic Alliance, has been allowed to contest election from PS-74 (Badin), while estranged PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai will contest the election from NA-231 (Sajawal).

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal has also been cleared to contest from his hometown constituency of NA-78 (Narowal).

Similarly, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi's nomination papers for NA-53 (Islamabad) and former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah's candidacy for NA-106 (Faisalabad) have also been approved.

Former Speaker Balochistan Assembly Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani has been allowed to contest from NA-265, while former federal minister for religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi will be contesting from NA-175 (Liaquatpur).



ECP reserves verdict on objections against Imran

Moreover, PTI chief Imran Khan’s legal counsel Babar Awan appeared before a returning officer and presented his arguments over the objections to PTI chief’s candidacy for NA-53 (Islamabad).

Awan remarked that they rejected the objections against Imran seven times in the written reply submitted to the ECP, adding that all the objections are based on falsehood.

He further remarked that the photocopies used to ‘incriminate’ Imran fall under the ambit of cybercrime.

Following this, the counsel of Abdul Wahab Baloch, who had filed objections against Imran’s candidacy, also presented his arguments.

The RO then reserved the verdict and is expected to announce it shortly.

Last day of scrutiny process

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will conclude the scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the candidates for the upcoming general election today (Tuesday).

The general election is expected to be held on July 25.

A total of 21,482 nomination papers have been filed across the country for national and provincial assemblies, according to the electoral body.

At least 6,063 candidates will contest for the 342 seats of the National Assembly, while 15,419 hopefuls have filed nomination papers for the seats of the provincial assemblies.

The election schedule states that appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by June 22. The decision on the appeals will be made by June 27, after which the final list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

Alongside, the ECP Spokesperson Altaf Khan remarked that time for scrutiny of nomination papers will not be extended, adding that no such proposal is under consideration in this regard.