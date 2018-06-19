Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Nomination papers of Sattar, Musharraf rejected

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

Pervez Musharraf (left), Farooq Sattar (right). Photo: File 

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected nomination papers of Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar from the NA-245 constituency.

Returning Officer (RO) Ahsan Khan said Sattar’s candidature for NA-245 had been rejected because he is an absconder in two cases and did not mention this in his nomination papers.

However, the MQM-P stalwart's counsel remarked that his client was unaware of the two cases.

The MQM-P leader has decided to file an appeal against his papers being rejected in the Sindh High Court. 

Sattar has submitted nomination papers from three constituencies in Karachi — NA-241, 245 and 247 — to contest the general election scheduled to be held on July 25.

Musharraf's nomination papers rejected 

Nomination papers for former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf were also rejected for NA-1 Chitral.

APML leader Dr Amjad said Musharraf would not take part in the elections but the party would not be boycotting. 

Last week, the Supreme Court withdrew its conditional approval for Musharraf to file nomination papers after he failed to appear before the court.  

Asadullah Bhutto’s nomination papers rejected

Former Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sindh Ameer, Asadullah Bhutto had his nomination papers rejected for NA-242 Karachi.

His papers were rejected on the basis of his name being on the defaulters' list.

Asadullah Bhutto denied being a defaulter, stating this was an error by the bank. He announced approaching the court against his nomination papers being rejected. 

The ECP concluded the scrutiny of nomination papers filed by candidates for the general election on Tuesday.

A total of 21,482 nomination papers had been filed across the country for national and provincial assemblies, according to the electoral body.

At least 6,063 candidates will contest for the 342 seats of the National Assembly, while 15,419 hopefuls have filed nomination papers for the seats of the provincial assemblies.

The election schedule states that appeals against rejection or acceptance of nomination papers can be filed by June 22. The decision on the appeals will be made by June 27, after which the final list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Video emerges of man harassing women in Chitral

Video emerges of man harassing women in Chitral

 Updated 4 hours ago
Fawad, Tallal Chaudhry hurl indecent words at each other on live show

Fawad, Tallal Chaudhry hurl indecent words at each other on live show

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran demands replacement of KP governor

Imran demands replacement of KP governor

Updated 4 hours ago
Man bludgeons wife to death in Lodhran for demanding dowry back

Man bludgeons wife to death in Lodhran for demanding dowry back

 Updated 6 hours ago
ECP constitutes tribunals to hear appeals on nomination papers

ECP constitutes tribunals to hear appeals on nomination papers

 Updated 8 hours ago
Another video emerges of bus hostesses' harassment

Another video emerges of bus hostesses' harassment

 Updated 8 hours ago
Assets details of caretaker PM, Punjab CM issued

Assets details of caretaker PM, Punjab CM issued

 Updated 9 hours ago
NICL scandal: Former investment manager Shahab Siddiqui arrested

NICL scandal: Former investment manager Shahab Siddiqui arrested

 Updated 9 hours ago
Man allegedly rapes seven-year old in Hafizabad

Man allegedly rapes seven-year old in Hafizabad

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM