Tuesday Jun 19 2018
GEO NEWS

Elderly man commits suicide after killing wife in Karachi

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

KARACHI: An elderly man committed suicide after shooting dead his wife in Surjani Town area of Karachi early Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the man, identified as 70-year-old Haji Mumtaz, shot his 65-year-old wife Hayat Bibi—who was suffering from physical disabilities— and then killed himself. The deceased were residents of Yousuf Goth.

Three bullet shells of 12 bore pistol were recovered from the site of the incident, which the police sent for forensic testing.

According to inspector Mumtaz Ali, the aged couple lived with their son and his second wife. However, at the time of the incident, the couple was alone.

“The couple was found dead in their room and there was no one at the house when the police arrived,” said the inspector.

The police have recorded statements of all the area residents and couple’s relatives, and further investigation is under way.

The incidents of domestic violence are quite common in Pakistan. 

On Saturday, a woman was murdered by her husband in Lahore's Ghaziabad area over a domestic dispute.

The deceased — who was identified by law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as Erum — was also subjected to torture before she was killed, the police added.

According to the authorities, Hamid often had fights with Erum. Police reached the crime scene after they were informed and arrested Hamid.

A first information report (FIR) for murder was filed by police against Hamid, the suspect.

On the other hand, as per the deceased's bereaved family, Hamid was a drug addict and frequently asked for money in this regard. On Saturday night, when Erum refused, he subjected her to such severe torture that she passed away.

The body has now been sent for post-mortem, police stated.

Comments

