Pakistan showcases products, cuisine at annual UN bazaar

Maleeha Lodhi at the Pakistani food stall at the UN bazaar. Photo: Twitter

NEW YORK: A range of Pakistani products, both food and merchandise, were on display “and for sale” on Monday at the annual United Nations International Bazaar in New York.

Despite warm temperatures, a large number of people visited the bazaar which was organised by the UN Women's Guild (UNWG) in collaboration with permanent missions accredited to the UN.

The mega event featured food from around the world as well as fine arts and handicrafts.

A new addition this year was a stall titled "One Belt, One Road" which was set up by the Chinese mission.

Pakistan had two stalls — one for food and the other for variety of items, including textiles, apparel, salt lamps and handicraft.

The Pakistani stalls attracted large crowds and the food stall was such a hit that the items, including biryani, seek kebabs and samosas, were sold out more than an hour before closing time.

The wife of UN secretary-general, Catarina Vaz Pinto, who is a patron of the bazaar visited the Pakistani merchandise stall and was greeted by Pakistan's ambassador to the UN Maleeha Lodhi.

Pinto praised the quality and sophistication of the Pakistani products and purchased a digital print shawl as well as a salt lamp.

"These occasions are an excellent opportunity for public diplomacy and to showcase our products as well introduce our cuisine to an international audience," Ambassador Lodhi said while speaking to APP.



"The UN annual bazaar is a truly international event and we were delighted to be part of it and ensure that Pakistan’s presence was felt in such a uniquely cosmopolitan setting," she added.

The money raised at the bazaar will be donated to victims of conflicts across the world and to UNWG-administered projects to help children and women in different countries.