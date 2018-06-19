Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 19 2018
By
Mona Khan

Woman, child among six Pakistani prisoners set free by India

By
Mona Khan

Tuesday Jun 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Six Pakistani prisoners including a woman and child reached the country on Tuesday via the Wagah border after they were set free by India. 

A spokesperson of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had confirmed the prisoners' release earlier today. 

The Pakistani nationals — who were imprisoned in different jails, camps, and minor jails — were handed over to the authorities in the presence of Pakistani High Commission officials. 

Nasreen Akhter, who was sentenced to 10 years and six months, was among the freed prisoners. Her fine was paid by the Pakistani High Commision in January 2017. 

According to the High Commission's spokesperson Khawaja Muaz Tariq, a child, Ali Haroon, was also among the released prisoners. 

The Pakistani High Commission had earlier held talks with Indian authorities. At least 52 Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentence, including 37 fishermen and four children, are imprisoned in Indian jails, Tariq said. The release of these prisoners is expected in the near future. 

More From Pakistan:

Video emerges of man harassing women in Chitral

Video emerges of man harassing women in Chitral

 Updated 5 hours ago
Fawad, Tallal Chaudhry hurl indecent words at each other on live show

Fawad, Tallal Chaudhry hurl indecent words at each other on live show

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran demands replacement of KP governor

Imran demands replacement of KP governor

Updated 4 hours ago
Man bludgeons wife to death in Lodhran for demanding dowry back

Man bludgeons wife to death in Lodhran for demanding dowry back

 Updated 6 hours ago
ECP constitutes tribunals to hear appeals on nomination papers

ECP constitutes tribunals to hear appeals on nomination papers

 Updated 8 hours ago
Another video emerges of bus hostesses' harassment

Another video emerges of bus hostesses' harassment

 Updated 8 hours ago
Assets details of caretaker PM, Punjab CM issued

Assets details of caretaker PM, Punjab CM issued

 Updated 9 hours ago
NICL scandal: Former investment manager Shahab Siddiqui arrested

NICL scandal: Former investment manager Shahab Siddiqui arrested

 Updated 9 hours ago
Man allegedly rapes seven-year old in Hafizabad

Man allegedly rapes seven-year old in Hafizabad

Updated 9 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM