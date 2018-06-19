Woman, child among six Pakistani prisoners set free by India

ISLAMABAD: Six Pakistani prisoners including a woman and child reached the country on Tuesday via the Wagah border after they were set free by India.



A spokesperson of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi had confirmed the prisoners' release earlier today.

The Pakistani nationals — who were imprisoned in different jails, camps, and minor jails — were handed over to the authorities in the presence of Pakistani High Commission officials.

Nasreen Akhter, who was sentenced to 10 years and six months, was among the freed prisoners. Her fine was paid by the Pakistani High Commision in January 2017.



According to the High Commission's spokesperson Khawaja Muaz Tariq, a child, Ali Haroon, was also among the released prisoners.

The Pakistani High Commission had earlier held talks with Indian authorities. At least 52 Pakistani prisoners who have completed their sentence, including 37 fishermen and four children, are imprisoned in Indian jails, Tariq said. The release of these prisoners is expected in the near future.