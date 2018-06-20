Can't connect right now! retry
CJP vows to ensure transparency in allotment, lease of govt land

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

SC Karachi Registry. Photo:file

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar on Wednesday vowed to ensure transparency in lease and allotment of government land for commercial purposes and observed that state land could not be allocated for commercial purposes without auction.

A three-member bench headed by the chief justice was hearing petitions of private persons and companies seeking relaxation of court stay order on mutation, allotment and conversion of state land at the Supreme Court Karachi Registry.

Remarking that land mafia has encroached government land due to relaxation and misuse of the laws, Chief Justice Nisar observed that the court will not allow sale of land at throwaway prices and an open auction must be conducted for allotment of land.

“[We] will not allow allotment of land [to anyone] without ensuring transparency,” CJP Nisar remarked, adding, “I’ve been a judge for 21 years, I know how everything works and [what goes on].”

Hearing a petition from a private energy project, the bench barred allotment of 524 acres of government land for installation of the project.

The court also summoned details of lease and allotment of government land across Sindh. 

