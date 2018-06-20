Pakistan corporate golf team leaves for World Final 2018 in Portugal

Members of the Pakistan corporate gold team leave for the tournament in Portugal. Photo: Geo News

The Pakistan corporate golf team will be participating in the World Final 2018 of the World Corporate Golf Challenge at Cascais, Portugal.

The Pakistani golf team previously finished runner-up in the World Final 2016 and second runner-up in World Final 2017.

"We are hopeful to again perform good in the World Final 2018. Team is well prepared for the World Final 2018", WCGC Pakistan chairman Wing Commander (retd) I N Khokhar said in a statement.

This year's tournament will see the culmination of the world’s largest network of corporate golf days, where national winners from approximately 30 countries will fly to fly to Portugal to compete.

Earlier this month, Pakistan finished sixth at the international final of the Amateur Golf World Cup held in Mauritius.

World Corporate Golf Challenge will take place between June 20 to June 24 2018.

