Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan corporate golf team leaves for World Final 2018 in Portugal

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

Members of the Pakistan corporate gold team leave for the tournament in Portugal. Photo: Geo News

The Pakistan corporate golf team will be participating in the World Final 2018 of the World Corporate Golf Challenge at Cascais, Portugal.

The Pakistani golf team previously finished runner-up in the World Final 2016 and second runner-up in World Final 2017.

"We are hopeful to again perform good in the World Final 2018. Team is well prepared for the World Final 2018", WCGC Pakistan chairman Wing Commander (retd) I N Khokhar said in a statement.

This year's tournament will see the culmination of the world’s largest network of corporate golf days, where national winners from approximately 30 countries will fly to fly to Portugal to compete.

Earlier this month, Pakistan finished sixth at the international final of the Amateur Golf World Cup held in Mauritius.

World Corporate Golf Challenge will take place between June 20 to June 24 2018. 

Comments

More From Sports:

Ahmed Shehzad tested positive for doping: sources

Ahmed Shehzad tested positive for doping: sources

 Updated an hour ago
Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia

Suarez sends Uruguay into last 16 with hosts Russia

 Updated 2 hours ago
Power woes hit Nigeria’s football fans

Power woes hit Nigeria’s football fans

 Updated 6 hours ago
Iceland goalkeeper Halldorsson swaps film-making for World Cup drama

Iceland goalkeeper Halldorsson swaps film-making for World Cup drama

 Updated 8 hours ago
Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing

Neymar limps out of training, setting Brazilian alarm bells ringing

 Updated 13 hours ago
Morocco out of World Cup contention after 1-0 defeat to Portugal

Morocco out of World Cup contention after 1-0 defeat to Portugal

 Updated 4 hours ago
Sri Lanka captain Chandimal banned for ball tampering

Sri Lanka captain Chandimal banned for ball tampering

 Updated 15 hours ago
Record-breaking England rout Australia to seal ODI series win

Record-breaking England rout Australia to seal ODI series win

 Updated 22 hours ago
Russia sour Salah's return to close in on last 16

Russia sour Salah's return to close in on last 16

 Updated 22 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM