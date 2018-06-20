Imran Khan owns assets worth Rs38.6 million

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan owns assets worth more than Rs38.6 million.



Moreover, the PTI chief earned Rs4,776,611 last year, as per the record submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The documents reveal details of Imran’s earnings from agriculture, salary and bank profits.

The cricketer-turned-politician paid Rs303,763 in taxes last year.

Imran is also the owner of 168 acres of agricultural land, according to the documents — a copy of which is available with Geo News.

The PTI chief has also submitted details of his foreign trips along with his nomination papers to the ECP.

This year, Imran only travelled to the United Kingdom. The three-day trip costs Rs240,000, according to the documents.

According to the documents, Imran does not own any businesses in Pakistan or abroad.

However, the PTI chairman owns 14 properties across Pakistan and none abroad.

Imran's wife, Bushra Bibi, and his two sons with Jemima Khan — Qasim and Sulaiman — have been listed as his dependents.

The documents state that Bushra Bibi's assets have not been included as their marriage took place in 2018. Similarly, Imran's sons have been shown as "not financially dependent".

A returning officer (RO) on Tuesday rejected Imran's nomination papers for NA-53 for failing to properly fill out the affidavit attached with the nomination papers.

The PTI chief's candidacy was also rejected from NA-95 (Mianwali).

However, Imran's nomination papers were accepted from NA-35 (Bannu), NA-131 (Lahore) and NA-243 (Karachi).