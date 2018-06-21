Sharjeel Memon, wife own assets worth millions

HYDERABAD: Former Sindh information minister Sharjeel Memon, who is under trial for corruption, owns millions in properties and cash.



The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader who will be contesting elections from PS-63 (Hyderabad), in documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) shared details of cars and flats worth millions.

According to the documents, Memon owns an apartment worth Rs50 million in Dubai.

Further, his wife owns an apartment worth Rs98.9 million in Dubai.

Memon also possesses three cars worth Rs39,570,000 as per the documents.

The former Sindh information minister has also shared that he owns Rs87,091,389 in prize bonds and cash.

Rs22,979,000 is the amount in Memon’s wife’s bank accounts, the documents showed.

He has claimed that he owns furniture and various items worth Rs2.5 million.

The PPP leader’s wife owns shares worth Rs3 miilion in International Gulf Group.

Further, Memon owns a house in Karachi’s Defence area worth Rs4.4 million and a property worth Rs9.7 million in the same area.

He also owns a property worth Rs150,080,000 in Tharparkar.