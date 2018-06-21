LAHORE: Former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique owns assets worth Rs178.4 million, according to documents submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).



The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has declared he inherited two family homes in Lohari worth Rs125,000.

The documents, a copy of which is available with Geo News, show that Rafique owns a house in Lahore’s Defence Phase 2 worth Rs48. 2 million.

Rafique also owns total 32 kanal agricultural land in Moza Phalrawan which is valued at almost Rs70 million, as per the documents.

The former railways minister is also the owner of Sadian Associates Marketing and Consultancy which is worth Rs29.8 million.

He has also revealed ownership of Rs14 million in prize bonds and cash. Further, Rafique owns shares worth Rs11.5 million.

The PML-N leader owns furniture worth Rs2.5 million and has Rs15 million in his bank account.

According to the documents, he has also borrowed Rs29.5 million from a cousin.

Rafique has listed two wives, two daughters and a son as dependents in the documents submitted to the ECP.

In 2015, Rafique paid Rs2.9 million in taxes on Rs22.6 million earned income and paid Rs3.9 million in taxes on an income of Rs29.9 million in 2016.

Further, the former railways minister paid Rs5.2 million in taxes on his income of Rs39.8 million in 2017.

Hamza Shehbaz’s assets details

Hamza Shehbaz is the owner of 155 kanal irrigation land and is a shareholder of 21 different mills.

The PML-N leader has a bank balance of Rs4.37 million and possesses prize bonds worth Rs1.68 million.

Moreover, he doesn’t own any personal vehicle and his two wives, Rabia and Mehrunnisa, have been listed as his dependent.

The ECP on Wednesday shared information pertaining to assets of prominent electoral candidates, including former president Asif Ali Zardari.



According to details issued by the electoral body, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth more than Rs758,669,073, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan owns assets in excess of Rs38 million, and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz has declared ownership of total assets worth Rs845 million.

Imran owns assets worth Rs38.6 million

The PTI chief earned Rs4,776,611 last year, as per the record submitted to ECP. The documents reveal details of Imran’s earnings from agriculture, salary and bank profits. The cricketer-turned-politician paid Rs303,763 in taxes last year.

Imran is also the owner of 168 acres of agricultural land, according to the documents.

According to the PTI chief's travel records, Imran only travelled to the United Kingdom in 2018. The three-day trip cost Rs240,000, according to the documents.

Imran does not own any businesses in Pakistan or abroad. However, he owns 14 properties across Pakistan. The PTI chief's documents state that he does not own any properties abroad.

Imran's wife, Bushra Bibi, and his two sons with Jemima Khan — Qasim and Sulaiman — have been listed as his dependents. The documents state that Bushra Bibi's assets have not been included as their marriage took place in 2018. Similarly, Imran's sons have been shown as "not financially dependent".

Maryam owns assets worth Rs845 million

According to Maryam Nawaz's affidavit, her net assets—as recorded on June 30 for the financial year 2017—amounted to Rs 845,953,559.

Maryam, who is contesting the general election from NA-125, NA-127, and PP-173 constituencies of Lahore, is a shareholder of Chaudhry Sugar Mills Limited, Hamza Spinning Mills Limited, Muhammad Buksh Textile Mills Limited, Hudabiya Papers Mills Limited and Hudabiya Engineering Co Private Limited.

She has spent about Rs6.4million on foreign trips in the last three years. Maryam is the owner of 1,506 kanals of irrigation land. The agricultural land owned by her increased by 548 kanals in the last three years.

Furthermore, Maryam invested Rs3.4 million in her family's flour mills and gave a loan worth Rs7 million to Soft Energy Private Limited. Her brother, Hasan Nawaz, who resides outside Pakistan, has given her a loan of Rs20 million.

Maryam, who is expected to be making her political debut on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's platform in the forthcoming general election, has also received Rs40 million as gifts and owns jewellery worth Rs1.7 million.

Zardari owns assets worth Rs758 million

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari owns assets worth Rs758,669,073.

The former president has declared income from agriculture and business as his primary means of earning in the documents submitted to ECP. He owns 349 acres of agricultural land, with 7,399 acres of farmland obtained on lease.

In 2017, the politician earned Rs 134,016,650 from his agricultural business. His earnings from other business last year summed up to Rs 97,51,400, while he paid Rs 26,32,490 in taxes.

Zardari's agricultural income amounted to Rs114,085,000 in 2016, whereas his income from other businesses summed up to Rs82,45,900. He paid Rs21,05,565 in taxes in the same year.

In 2015, the PPP co-chairman earned Rs105,560,000 from agriculture and Rs76,66,000 from other businesses. He paid Rs19,05,600 in taxes in the same year.