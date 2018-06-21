Shehbaz, wives' assets valued at Rs389 million

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif, and his two wives'—Nusrat and Tehmina Durrani— cumulative assets have been valued at Rs389 million, according to their assets details shared with the Election Commission of Pakistan.



Former Punjab chief minister possesses assets worth Rs159 million, which includes Rs126 million properties in London. However, an amount worth Rs108.9 million has been shown as liability in the documents.

Moreover, he owns two properties on Hall Road in Murree; one kanal and nine marla land, which has been estimated to cost Rs34,000 and a bungalow which costs Rs27,000.

Alongside, he has shares worth Rs11.4 million in Hudabiya Engineering Mills, Hamza Spinning Mills and Hudabiya Paper Mills.

Shehbaz owns 88 kanal land in Sheikhupura, which he received as a gift from his mother.

On the other hand, Shehbaz’s first wife Nusrat is the owner of assets worth Rs225 million. She owns a 10 kanal house in Model town which has been estimated at Rs128.7 million, along with a Rs57million lodge in Murree’s Doonga Gali.

Nusrat’s total wealth in Kasur has been stated to be Rs2.6 million, and she possesses shares worth Rs8.7 million in different companies.

She has jewellery worth Rs1.7 million and accounts in five different banks with a balance of Rs18.9 million.

Shehbaz’s second wife Tehmina Durrani owns assets worth Rs5.7million. She owns a 10 marla house in Defence Housing Authority in Lahore and has five bank accounts, with a cumulative balance of Rs0.5 million.

Tehmina also received four properties in Haripur as gifts and possesses jewellery and a vehicle worth Rs1.5 million and Rs0.5 million respectively.

Hamza Shehbaz’s assets details

Hamza Shehbaz is the owner of 155 kanal irrigation land and is a shareholder of 21 different mills.

The PML-N leader has a bank balance of Rs4.37 million and possesses prize bonds worth Rs1.68 million.

Moreover, he doesn’t own any personal vehicle and his two wives, Rabia and Mehrunnisa, have been listed as his dependent.

Saad Rafique owns assets worth Rs178.4 m

Earlier, it was revealed that former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique owns assets worth Rs178.4 million.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader has declared he inherited two family homes in Lohari worth Rs125,000.

The documents, a copy of which is available with Geo News, show that Rafique owns a house in Lahore’s Defence Phase 2 worth Rs48. 2 million.

Rafique also owns total 32 kanal agricultural land in Moza Phalrawan which is valued at almost Rs70 million, as per the documents.

The former railways minister is also the owner of Sadian Associates Marketing and Consultancy which is worth Rs29.8 million.

He has also revealed ownership of Rs14 million in prize bonds and cash. Further, Rafique owns shares worth Rs11.5 million.