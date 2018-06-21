Institutions increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable: CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Thursday said that all institutions found responsible for increasing petroleum prices will be held accountable.

The chief justice was hearing a case regarding petroleum prices and the imposition of additional taxes.



"Through which laws and formulas are levies and other taxes being imposed?" Chief Justice Nisar asked.

"People have been driven toward insanity due to the [incessant] imposition of taxes," he said.

The chief justice observed that the collusion of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) and Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to increase prices of petrol had been brought to the apex court's attention.

"All institutions will be held accountable," Chief Justice Nisar said, expressing his dissatisfaction with PSO's briefing on the matter.

Deputy Managing Director (DMD) PSO Yacoob Suttar's leave was then cancelled. Advocate Faisal Siddiqui was appointed as the judicial assistant.

The apex court then summoned Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Tariq Mahmood Pasha on June 21 and then adjourned the hearing.