‘Lahore doesn’t belong to you or your father’, Zaeem Qadri tells Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: The disgruntled leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Zaeem Qadri, lashed out at former chief minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, and his son Hamza Shehbaz, saying Lahore was not their property.



While addressing a news conference on Thursday, Qadri said he did not say anything when PML-N decided to field another candidate in the constituency he wanted to contest the election from. “[But] I cannot polish Hamza’s boots.”

Qadri challenged Hamza, saying he will get into politics in Lahore and show him.

“I’m not your masseur" will do the bidding of the workers, the disgruntled leader said. “I stand by the workers of Punjab and Pakistan.”

Addressing Hamza, Qadri said, “You may bring your boot polishers and contest elections, my competition is with you.”

Qadri also announced to contest elections as an independent candidate from NA-133 after party leadership refused to give him a National Assembly ticket.

According to sources, Qadri was seen upset with the PML-N leadership as the party has decided to field another candidate to contest polls in the constituency, NA-133.

Besides Qadri, Imran Shah and Asif Raza are also said to be upset with the party leadership hence would be contesting polls as independent candidates from PP-166 and PP-167 respectively.

Earlier on Thursday, PML-N leader and former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and another party leader Rana Mashhood reached Township to placate the disgruntled Qadri.

Speaking later on Geo News show 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath', Qadri said that he should have been conveyed by the leadership why were they displeased with him.

He said the he could not work with the person who was being given ticket from National Assembly constituency NA-133.

"Such a person was given ticket from NA-133 who is a servant of Hamza Shehbaz," the disgruntled PML-N leader said.

He said that he had adopted a principled stance and would contest the election as an independent candidate. "One would know later as to whose orders are followed in the party."

Qadri said that he had struggled for Nawaz Sharif, and not for Hamza or Shehbaz Sharif.

He also said that he had complained to Nawaz several times, however, added that he knows the former premier would not call him back to the party.

'Party posts given on the basis of performance'

Speaking on the show, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah said that someone may have his personal opinion about Hamza Shehbaz, however, party posts are given on the basis of performance.

The former Punjab law minister said that Qadri wanted to contest election from a constituency and his desire was also under consideration by the party.

"It is inappropriate for a person to get angry if something goes against his wishes," he said, adding that a political worker himself has to decide whether he is to stay in the party.

Sanaullah noted that up to 29 individuals had submitted applications for candidacy from a single provincial assembly constituency in Punjab.

"Differences occur, but it is better to express these differences remaining within the limits," he said.

'First drop of rain'

In his reaction to the development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan said that "Zaeem Qadri is the first drop of rain" and that the reality of Nawaz-league had been exposed.

He said that his party would welcome Qadri and that their doors were opened for the disgruntled PML-N leader.

"Situation tells us that more PML-N members will break away from the party in the days to come," he said.