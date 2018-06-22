At least four drown off Gadani beach

KARACHI: Another picnic turned into a tragedy on Friday when 17 people of a family drowned off Gadani beach in Balochistan.



According to rescue officials, the bodies of four women were recovered while 11 people were rescued. A search for the two children still missing is under way.

Sources said the rescued persons have been shifted to a rural health centre nearby.

The family hailed from Karachi's Lyari area and had gone to Gadani on a picnic.

Last week, two young men drowned at Karachi's Sandspit beach.

According to police, the drowned youths — who were residents of North Nazimabad — were identified as Osama, 22, and Faraz, 19. The two, along with five other friends, had gone to the beach to enjoy the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr.

On May 23 last year, at least six people drowned while bathing off different beaches in Karachi, rescue personnel had confirmed.

In the first incident, four school friends—residents of Orangi Town—drowned while bathing off Sandspit beach. Rescue members recovered all the bodies.

Three others drowned off Sea View, of which one was rescued, while bodies of other two were recovered.