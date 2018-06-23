Maryam Nawaz to contest general elections from NA-127 Lahore, PP-173

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz on Friday finalised NA-127 as the National Assembly constituency in Lahore she would contest the upcoming election from, Geo News reported.



The PML-N's parliamentary board has also approved Maryam's candidacy from the constituency.



Maryam had submitted her nomination papers for NA constituencies NA-125 and NA-127 in Lahore and for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173.

Her candidacies were approved by the returning officers of the respective constituencies.

Meanwhile, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has sought contact details from individuals willing to volunteer for the election campaign of the party.

Shehbaz, in a tweet, asked individuals to contact the party along with details of their respective districts and educational qualifications.