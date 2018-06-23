Can't connect right now! retry
Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

RAWALPINDI: A petition against former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan's candidature was rejected by an appellate tribunal on Saturday. 

Nisar will contest the General Election 2018 as an independent candidate, after his three-decade-long association with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ended over ideological differences with the party's leadership. He has filed his nomination papers for constituencies NA-63, NA-59, PP-10, and PP-12. 

Chaudhry Nisar's nomination papers from NA-59 Attock-III challenged

Petitioner says Nisar was involved in the Supreme Court attack case

The petitioner had challenged Nisar's nomination papers from NA-63 constituency. They had stated that the candidate was accused in the Supreme Court attack case. 

The appellate tribunal dismissed the petition against Nisar's candidature, stating that the petitioner was not a voter of NA-63. 

On June 13, Nisar's candidature was challenged from NA-59 Attock-III. The petitioner had taken the same stance, citing Nisar's involvement in the Supreme Court attack case as the basis to reject his nomination papers from the constituency. 

