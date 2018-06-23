Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Appellate tribunal overrules petition against Imran's NA-243 candidature

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

KARACHI: An appellate tribunal on Saturday overruled a petition against PTI chief Imran Khan's candidature from NA-243 Karachi. 

On June 12, a member of Justice and Democratic party Abdul Wahab Baloch had filed an appeal against Imran's nomination papers filed from the constituency with a returning officer today over the Sita White case.

The returning officer had rejected the petition, following which, Baloch had then filed an appeal with the appellate tribunal. 

The PTI chairman has submitted nominations from National Assembly constituencies in Karachi, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, and Mianwali.

NA-95 Mianwali: Tribunal issues notice to RO 

An appellate tribunal of the Lahore High Court on Saturday issued a notice to the returning officer and other parties after Imran's nomination papers were rejected from NA-95 Mianwali constituency. 

Justice Faisal Zaman Khan heard Imran's appeal against the returning officer's decision to reject his candidature. 

Imran's lawyer Babar Awan argued that the returning officer had not considered the facts. He asserted that the RO had rejected Imran's nomination papers by stating the candidate had not submitted an affidavit before the deadline.  

Appellate tribunal dismisses petition against Nisar's candidature from NA-63

The appellate tribunal dismissed the petition against Nisar's candidature, stating that the petitioner was not a voter of NA-63

Petition against Maryam’s candidature for PP-173 dismissed

Maryam will be contesting the upcoming general election from NA-125 and NA-127 Lahore, and PP-173

Awan contended that a person's candidature could not be rejected on a 'technical basis.'  

Speaking to the media outside the court, Imran's lawyer said the PTI chief's nomination papers were rejected for not disclosing his wife's property and jewellery in the documents detailing his assets ownership. 

Awan requested the tribunal to overrule the returning officer's decision. 

The hearing was then adjourned till June 25.

Comments

