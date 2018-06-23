Internal rifts should not be made public, says Tareen

LODHRAN: PTI leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday reiterated that internal party matters should not be made public.



Shah Mehmood Qureshi, vice-chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in a press conference on Friday had spoken about the internal rifts in the party with regard to the ongoing protests over ‘unfair’ ticket distribution from South Punjab. He had said that his competition was only in the political arena and he did not consider Tareen a competitor because the latter could not contest the polls.



Addressing a press conference in Lodhran, Tareen said he had heard Qureshi's press conference but did not want to comment on it.



"It would be inappropriate to comment on Qureshi's statements," he said, adding that none of the party leaders should communicate matters through press conferences.

"These things cannot be done in PTI," he said, stressing that decisions on internal rifts should be made behind closed doors.

"It is inappropriate to discuss any matters between individuals on the media," Tareen said.

Moreover, he stressed that his efforts were only directed toward the party's victory in the upcoming election.

"I am striving to distribute tickets to only those members who can win from their constituencies and Imran Khan is making efforts for the same objective," he said.



"If our candidates don't win from their constituencies, then Imran will not become the prime minister," Tareen told the media.

Tareen and Qureshi have been at loggerheads over the distribution of party tickets, amid ongoing protests by party workers over 'unfair' ticket distribution. The former had previously stressed on not making party matters public, following Qureshi's press conference.

PTI workers have continued to protest for five days outside Imran’s residence in Bani Gala. The workers, primarily belonging to the NA-154 and NA-12 constituencies, have said that Sikandar Bosan — a former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz member — should not have been allotted a party ticket. Workers said Imran had neglected ideological workers at the time of allotting tickets.