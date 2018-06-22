Don't like to air party affairs on media: Tareen

LODHRAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen said on Friday that he is not one of those who air party affairs on media.



In a press conference, Tareen said he resolves issues within the party, adding that the ongoing protests against the distribution of tickets will not have a detrimental effect on the party.

“I do not like talking against anyone,” he stated, adding that he will respond to PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s press conference after listening to it. He, however, stated that Qureshi should not shift blame and instead resolve grievances of the residents of his district.

Qureshi, vice-chairman of the PTI, had in a press conference earlier today spoken about the internal rifts in the party with regard to the ongoing protests over ‘unfair’ ticket distribution from South Punjab.

Qureshi, in response to a question, had also stated that he has no personal competition with Tareen.

In his media talk, Tareen said further that he is an ordinary party worker and will remain so, adding that seeks no personal benefit from his position.

When asked about PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s use of a private aircraft for his recent trip to Saudi Arabia, the former PTI secretary-general explained that unlike former premier Nawaz Sharif, who used state resources for his private travel, Imran used a private airplane.

Tareen asserted that all party workers have one goal: to make Imran Khan the next prime minister of Pakistan.

Tareen, who was elected as an MNA from Lodhran, was disqualified from Parliament by the Supreme Court in December last year for concealing his assets.