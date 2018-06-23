Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Sanam Bhutto says Bilawal can steer Pakistan in right direction

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

Sanam Bhutto (centre) pictured with Bilawal (left), Bakhtawar and Aseefa 

LONDON: Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Benazir Bhutto's only surviving sibling Sanam Bhutto has thrown her weight behind her nephew, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

At an event held here at the Willesden Green Pakistan Community Centre to celebrate Benazir Bhutto’s birthday, Sanam Bhutto joined London-based leaders of the PPP and offered full support to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Benazir Bhutto's younger sister Sanam Bhutto urged voters to vote for her nephew in the upcoming elections.

"You must vote for Bilawal if you want Pakistan to progress in the right direction," Sanam Bhutto said, adding that Bilawal offered hope and was the right choice to lead Pakistan and to put the country in the right direction.

Sanam Bhutto expressed her well-wishes for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz and prayed that she could get well soon.

The event was also attended by former federal minister Dr Asim Hussain, who is in London for the cancer treatment of his wife Zareen.

Separately, on the weekend, Sanam Bhutto’s daughter Azadeh Hussain tied the knot in a private ceremony here. The event was private but some pictures and videos were released by a few selected guests.

Bilawal and sisters Aseefa and Bakhtawar arrived especially from Pakistan to be at the wedding. Tariq Islam, Benazir’s cousin, six Sindhi families, Wajid Shamsul Hasan and Benazir’s close friend Victoria Schofield also attended the wedding.

A video of the wedding ceremony surfaced on social media featuring Asifa, Bakhtawar and Bilawal.

Bilawal had arrived in London on Friday, a day after Nawaz Sharif landed in London and learnt that Begum Kulsoom Nawaz had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The wedding took place on Saturday and it was hoped that Bilawal Bhutto will pay a visit to the hospital but he sent his best wishes on social media and didn’t attend the hospital.

“Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wanted to visit the hospital in person. He discussed the idea with Asif Ali Zardari but couldn’t get a go ahead,” said a trusted PPP source adding: “Bilawal couldn’t get the security clearance for the visit”.

Originally published in The News

More From Pakistan:

Punjab Food Authority team attacked in Murree

Punjab Food Authority team attacked in Murree

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

Independent candidate declares assets worth billions

 Updated 19 minutes ago
Motorcycles replace boats as Rawal dam gets almost bone dry

Motorcycles replace boats as Rawal dam gets almost bone dry

 Updated 2 hours ago
PML-N decides not to field candidate against Nisar: sources

PML-N decides not to field candidate against Nisar: sources

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI Lahore leader decries workers’ exploitation in distribution of tickets

PTI Lahore leader decries workers’ exploitation in distribution of tickets

Updated 3 hours ago
Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

 Updated 4 hours ago
PML-N announces candidates for national, provincial assembly seats from Punjab

PML-N announces candidates for national, provincial assembly seats from Punjab

 Updated 60 minutes ago
Have not quit politics only resigned as APML chairman: Musharraf

Have not quit politics only resigned as APML chairman: Musharraf

 Updated 5 hours ago
PAT decides against contesting General Election 2018

PAT decides against contesting General Election 2018

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM