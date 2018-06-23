PAT decides against contesting General Election 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Tahir-ul-Qadri on Saturday announced that his party will not contest General Election 2018.



Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Qadri stressed on the importance of making the electoral process transparent and raising awareness about Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution.



"Everything that is being done in the name of democracy is wrong and we don't want to be a part of this," he said, adding that his party is fighting the war against corruption in the political system.

"We are fighting our war against corruption in the political system but some political parties and leaders have adopted double standards."

Responding to a question about boycotting the election, Qadri said he had not used the word 'boycott.'

"I have been careful with my choice of words, hence I said earlier that my party will not contest in the upcoming election."

The polls are due to be held on July 25.