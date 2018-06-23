Motorcycles replace boats as Rawal dam gets almost bone dry

ISLAMABAD: The recent decline in rains and climate change has adversely impacted the once brimming-to-the-top Rawal dam, which now resembles a deserted ground.



The empty ground, where once the water flowed freely, is now unsuitable for boats — instead motorcycles can be seen on the dry land.

The dam’s administration said that the current level is 16,500 acre feet, which is merely 28.4ft more than the dead level.

Sub-divisional officer said that the dam will fill up with water after a good monsoon season, expected until mid of August. Due to recent rains, the level of the dam has increased 1.5 feet, he added

The water level in the dam is entirely dependent on rain and the lack of it over the years has caused it to become bone dry.