Sunday Jun 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

CJP says committed 'one year to my country', 'won't cross limits' of judiciary

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

CJP Nisar at the event. Photo: Geo News

HYDERABAD: The Chief Justice of Pakistan said Saturday he had committed "one year to my country", Geo News reported, as Justice Mian Saqib Nisar addressed the Sindh High Court Bar Association here.

"I do not intend to cross the limits [of judiciary], he said, stressing that "everything is linked to the basic rights" of the country's citizens.

CJP Nisar noted, in context of the upcoming general elections of 2018, that Pakistan's leadership and the judiciary are closely linked, saying: "If the administration is better, the burden on the judiciary will be lessened considerably."

The top judge also commented on how no changes were made in the laws of the nation despite the last ruling party's commitment to eliminating corruption.

"You say you wanted to eliminate corruption but you didn't make any amendments in the law," he said. "The primary objective of the parliament is to make laws."

CJP Nisar then went on to express his expectation of good work from whoever is elected next to rule Pakistan, saying: "Hope whoever comes into power next would fulfil their responsibilities."

Earlier in the day, CJP Nisar had said the judiciary would not stay silent if citizens were not given their rights.

"We are not deprived or oppressed people. If nobody will stand for the protection of citizens' rights, it does not mean that the judiciary will remain silent either."

CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar says administrative failure reason for backlog of judiciary

He stressed that the judicial system's objective is to provide justice. "The objective behind all [recent] suo motu notices is to make people aware and sensitise them," he said.

"Do you know why there's so much backlog with the judiciary? For a moment forget about the ordinary litigation on the criminal and civil side.

"Are you aware of the ratio of public and administrative law litigations pending in the high court and supreme court?"

"I am not blaming any political party or government, current or past but I share this with you; a [large] number of writs being lodged with the high court and the supreme court is due to the administrative failure."

The chief justice also noted that countries cannot achieve progress without a focus on education.

