Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi owns over Rs283 million

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

MULTAN: The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi claim ownership of more that Rs283 million.

Qureshi, who is vying to contest the July 25 general election from Multan’s NA -156 constituency, owns two houses in Multan, one in Lahore and an apartment in Islamabad.

The PTI leader also owns two plots in Bahawalpur and has £88,000 in a bank account in London.

Qureshi’s wife is shown to be the owner of two plots in Bahalwapur worth Rs5.2 million and one six-and-a-half marla plot in Multan — both gifts from the PTI leader.

Moreover, Mrs Qureshi also holds £26,512 in her foreign account.

Qureshi remained the foreign minister in the Pakistan Peoples Party government from 2008 to 2011 after which he left the party and later joined PTI.

Qureshi is the custodian of the Hazrat Ghous Bahauddin Zakariya's shrine in Multan as he is a Sajjada Nashin — direct descendant of the Sufi saint. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP announces candidates for Elections 2018

PSP announces candidates for Elections 2018

 Updated 9 minutes ago
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claims only PML-N can solve problems of people

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claims only PML-N can solve problems of people

 Updated 34 minutes ago
Muslim world looks up to Pakistan: MMA leader Fazl

Muslim world looks up to Pakistan: MMA leader Fazl

 Updated 28 minutes ago
Nawaz to not participate in electoral campaign due to wife's health

Nawaz to not participate in electoral campaign due to wife's health

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will teach Imran a lesson during general election: Saad Rafique

Will teach Imran a lesson during general election: Saad Rafique

 Updated 3 hours ago
PML-N loyalist quits party, alleges party tickets were sold

PML-N loyalist quits party, alleges party tickets were sold

 Updated 4 hours ago
Will soon tell nation why I chose to contest as independent candidate, says Nisar

Will soon tell nation why I chose to contest as independent candidate, says Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan would suffer if elections are not transparent, says Shehbaz

Pakistan would suffer if elections are not transparent, says Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
PML-N nominates candidates against Chaudhry Nisar

PML-N nominates candidates against Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM