PTI's Shah Mehmood Qureshi owns over Rs283 million

MULTAN: The nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi claim ownership of more that Rs283 million.



Qureshi, who is vying to contest the July 25 general election from Multan’s NA -156 constituency, owns two houses in Multan, one in Lahore and an apartment in Islamabad.

The PTI leader also owns two plots in Bahawalpur and has £88,000 in a bank account in London.

Qureshi’s wife is shown to be the owner of two plots in Bahalwapur worth Rs5.2 million and one six-and-a-half marla plot in Multan — both gifts from the PTI leader.

Moreover, Mrs Qureshi also holds £26,512 in her foreign account.

Qureshi remained the foreign minister in the Pakistan Peoples Party government from 2008 to 2011 after which he left the party and later joined PTI.

Qureshi is the custodian of the Hazrat Ghous Bahauddin Zakariya's shrine in Multan as he is a Sajjada Nashin — direct descendant of the Sufi saint.