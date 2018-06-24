Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Jun 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

PML-N loyalist quits party, alleges party tickets were sold

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Jun 24, 2018

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor announced to part ways with the party on Sunday and alleged that the party tickets for the upcoming general election were sold.

“I know which ticket was sold for how much. I know how much money was spent to appoint someone as governor."

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the provincial minister vowed to unveil PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz. “Lahore is not the property of any one person. Pakistan is not the property of Sharif family.”

He further added, “I can’t stand with the leadership which has hatched conspiracies against country’s institutions. Sometimes there was conspiracy regarding changing oath, while other times [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi was called to Pakistan.”

The entire nation will work to stop Modi’s friend,” he added. “It is time to stand with Pakistan.”

Bureaucracy is ruling the country, he stated, adding that he is against controlled democracy, he added.

He further remarked that he didn’t get the party ticket in 2013 as well, adding that he didn’t even submit his nomination papers this time around. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PSP announces candidates for Elections 2018

PSP announces candidates for Elections 2018

 Updated 8 minutes ago
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claims only PML-N can solve problems of people

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi claims only PML-N can solve problems of people

 Updated 33 minutes ago
Muslim world looks up to Pakistan: MMA leader Fazl

Muslim world looks up to Pakistan: MMA leader Fazl

 Updated 27 minutes ago
Nawaz to not participate in electoral campaign due to wife's health

Nawaz to not participate in electoral campaign due to wife's health

 Updated 2 hours ago
Will teach Imran a lesson during general election: Saad Rafique

Will teach Imran a lesson during general election: Saad Rafique

 Updated 3 hours ago
Will soon tell nation why I chose to contest as independent candidate, says Nisar

Will soon tell nation why I chose to contest as independent candidate, says Nisar

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan would suffer if elections are not transparent, says Shehbaz

Pakistan would suffer if elections are not transparent, says Shehbaz

 Updated 6 hours ago
PML-N nominates candidates against Chaudhry Nisar

PML-N nominates candidates against Chaudhry Nisar

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sepoy martyred in cross-border attack in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

Sepoy martyred in cross-border attack in North Waziristan: DG ISPR

 Updated 7 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM