PML-N loyalist quits party, alleges party tickets were sold

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor announced to part ways with the party on Sunday and alleged that the party tickets for the upcoming general election were sold.



“I know which ticket was sold for how much. I know how much money was spent to appoint someone as governor."

While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the provincial minister vowed to unveil PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz. “Lahore is not the property of any one person. Pakistan is not the property of Sharif family.”

He further added, “I can’t stand with the leadership which has hatched conspiracies against country’s institutions. Sometimes there was conspiracy regarding changing oath, while other times [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi was called to Pakistan.”

The entire nation will work to stop Modi’s friend,” he added. “It is time to stand with Pakistan.”

Bureaucracy is ruling the country, he stated, adding that he is against controlled democracy, he added.

He further remarked that he didn’t get the party ticket in 2013 as well, adding that he didn’t even submit his nomination papers this time around.