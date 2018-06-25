Funeral of Sindh governor's brother to be held today in Karachi

Photo: File

KARACHI: The brother of Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Asad Umar, Tariq Umar, passed away in Karachi on Sunday.

Tariq was suffering from cancer and was under treatment at a private hospital in Karachi.

His funeral prayers will be offered at 5:00pm at Sultan Masjid in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority today (Monday).

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences to Tariq’s family. “Grieved to hear about the passing away of Tariq Umar, brother of governor Sindh and our colleague Zubair Umar Sb. I offer my heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace,” he tweeted.

Asad Umar took to Twitter to thank those who sent condolence messages.



“Thank you everyone who has sent condolence messages on the passing away of my brother Tariq Umar. Please pray for his maghfirat. He was intensely patriotic and even his last conversation with me was about the hope for a bright future for Pakistan,” he said.



