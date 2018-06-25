Army Chief Gen Bajwa meets caretaker PM Nasirul Mulk

Caretaker PM Justice (r) Mulk meets Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met caretaker prime minister Justice (retd) Nasirul Mulk on Monday.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister Office, according to a PM House spokesperson.

During the meeting, the General Election 2018 scheduled for July 25 was discussed as well as current military matters, the spokesperson said.

General Bajwa and Justice (retd) Mulk earlier held a meeting on June 6.



During the meeting, which was the first since Justice (retd) Mulk was sworn in as caretaker premier, the country’s current security situation and other matters were discussed.

Justice (retd) Mulk, who is the seventh caretaker prime minister of Pakistan, was sworn in on June 1.