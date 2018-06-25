Can't connect right now! retry
Peshawar zoo gets three pairs of tigers

Representational photo. Credit: AFP 

PESHAWAR: Three pairs of tigers arrived at the Peshawar zoo Monday morning, authorities informed Geo News.

The tigers, who hail from South Africa, are between the ages of four to five, authorities said, adding that these tigers can adapt to different types of environments and weathers.

One tiger eats about six to seven kilogrammes of meat.

Moreover, three additional employees have also been hired to take care of the tigers.

Three leopard cubs die a month after birth at Peshawar zoo

As many as 40 animals, birds have died at the zoo in last four months, sources reveal

The authorities further shared that 12 zebras are expected to arrive at the zoo in the next few days. 

The zoo, which was inaugurated in February, has turned into a death cell for animals as more than 40 animals and birds have died there in last four months.

A report prepared in May revealed that more than 34 animals have died at the Peshawar zoo since its inauguration.

The report was compiled by the investigation committee formed to probe the back-to-back deaths of animals at the zoo.

The zoo has lost more than 30 birds, one nilgai (an antelope endemic to Indian subcontinent), a snow leopard, a fallow deer and a monkey.

The report concludes that the birds and nilgai passed away due to breathing problems.

A four-year-old fallow deer, which died on March 1, was initially reported to have died under ‘mysterious circumstances’. However, the report states that the deer was killed after colliding with the rods of its cage. The sub-adult female deer, which was of American-African origin was brought to the zoo two weeks before it died.

Three days later on May 4, the zoo lost one of its monkeys. The monkey died after being severely injured by a wolf, which was kept in the same cage as the monkey.

On March 15, a 10-year-old snow leopard had passed away at the zoo. The snow leopard was brought to the zoo from Galiyat and was scheduled to be taken back on April 15 due to hot weather.

The report confirmed that the leopard died of natural causes. The post-mortem report had revealed that the snow leopard had died of clogged arteries.

