Threat issued to bomb NAB headquarters, says chairman Javed Iqbal

LAHORE: Chairman of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal Monday revealed that the anti-graft body was issued a threat to blow up its headquarters with explosives.

The NAB chairman was addressing officers at the NAB’s Lahore complex, where he made the revelation.

"But the decision of life and death rests with Allah," he said, vowing that the war against corruption will continue without discrimination.

"Some people want the anti-graft body to arrest politicians so that they become political martyrs ahead of the elections," NAB sources quoted Iqbal as saying.

"But the NAB makes arrests on the basis merit in cases under investigation, not on anyone's wishes."

The NAB chief said that they aimed to safeguard only Pakistan's interests and eliminate corruption from the country.



He said the anti-graft body "looks at cases, not the faces" and it had nothing to with the elections.

Iqbal lamented that some people had made a habit of not appearing before the anti-graft body, despite summons.

He further said that when the time came, the anti-graft body would make it clear as to corruption worth how many billions was recorded in the country.

The NAB chief said that alleged irregularities worth billions were found in companies scandal in Punjab.

He further vowed that corruption cases would be forwarded to accountability courts with concrete evidence.