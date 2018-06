Egypt´s Essam El-Hadary celebrates with team mates after saving a penalty kick. Photo: AFP

VOLGOGARD: Saudi Arabia winger Salem Al-Dawsari scored a last-gasp winner as Mohamed Salah´s Egypt suffered a 2-1 loss in their Group A dead rubber in Volgograd on Monday.



The 45-year-old Egypt goalkeeper Essam El Hadary became the oldest player in World Cup history and saved the first of two controversial penalties after Salah had opened the scoring, with Salman Al-Faraj equalising from the second spot-kick, before Al-Dawsari had the final say.