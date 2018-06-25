Can't connect right now! retry
PPP finalises manifesto for General Election 2018

Monday Jun 25, 2018

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the manifesto at a press conference in Islamabad this week. — Geo News FILE

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has finalised its manifesto for the General Election 2018, it said in a statement on Monday, which would be announced by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a press conference in Islamabad this week.

Bilawal has inked many revolutionary steps and programmes for the people of Pakistan in the coming manifesto, the statement said.

"The manifesto carries imminent programmes for uplifting of the deprived and oppressed people of the country," said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a spokesman for PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

"It would also address the problems of all the people across the board."

This is the 10th manifesto by the PPP during the last five decades, Khokhar said. PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had unveiled the party's first manifesto for General Election 1970.

Former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto had given six party manifestos in her lifetime.

The party in its statement vowed to honour all the commitments made to the people through the manifesto.

