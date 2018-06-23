CJP says judiciary won't stay silent on rights of citizens

LARKANA: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar on Saturday said that the judiciary will not stay silent if citizens are not given their rights.

Addressing a ceremony in Larkana, the chief justice said, "We are not deprived or oppressed people. If nobody will stand for the protection of citizens' rights, it does not mean that the judiciary will remain silent too."

Chief Justice Nisar stressed that the judicial system's objective is to provide justice. "The objective behind all suo motu notices is to make people aware and sensitize them," he said.

"Do you know why there's so much backlog with the judiciary? For a moment forget about the ordinary litigation on the criminal and civil side. But are you aware of the ratio of public and administrative law litigations pending in the high court and supreme court."

"I am not blaming any political party or government, current or past, but I am sharing this with you: the [large] number of writs being lodged with the high court and supreme court are due to the administrative failure."

Discussing the bar and bench, he said the relationship between the two was akin to that between the body and spirit. "The bar and bench cannot be separated," he said.



The chief justice also noted that countries cannot achieve progress without a focus on education.



CJP berates Chandka Hospital admin over poor hygiene

Chief Justice Nisar paid a visit to Chandka Medical College and Hospital earlier today, where he reviewed the infrastructure and cleanliness situation of various departments.



Annoyed at the poor laboratory conditions and garbage dumps around the Urology department, the chief justice reprimanded the hospital administration for poor management and directed the medical superintendent to ensure cleanliness.

CJP Nisar also directed the medical staff to ensure quality treatment for patients.

The top judge also visited Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Police Headquarters Larkana and the session courts.

At the session courts, the chief justice listened to what the complainants had to say, and ordered the judges to ensure swift justice for everyone.

Chief Justice Nisar was accompanied by Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh on the visit.