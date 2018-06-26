Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
Web Desk

Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India: Shehbaz Sharif

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: File

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan will be destroyed if it depends on India.

Speaking about the current water crisis, the PML-N president while addressing the Youth Business Forum in Karachi said, “If we depend on India for water then we will be destroyed.”

“We are facing a huge issue of water scarcity,” Shehbaz stressed.

The PML-N president highlighted the need to build dams to tackle the water crisis.

“The next government’s top priority will be to build Bhasha Dam,” he said.

Shehbaz continued, “We have prepared a feasibility for the construction of Bhasha Dam as it is the best means to address the water scarcity issue.”

He further said, “Small dams also need to be constructed.”

Regarding Kalabagh Dam, Shehbaz said, “Debate on Kalabagh Dam is pointless as till all parties do not agree it cannot be constructed.”

The PML-N president further said, “We generated an additional 10,000MW of electricity in the last five years.”

Earlier today, Shehbaz met a delegation of minorities’ representatives of the city.

"The Constitution has given rights to minorities," he said as he was presented a shield by the Sikh community.

Shehbaz is on a two-day visit to the metropolis to launch the PML-N's election campaign.

Shehbaz promises to develop Karachi if PML-N voted into power

Shehbaz arrived in Karachi earlier today to launch PML-N's election campaign

As he arrived in Karachi on Monday, the PML-N president promised development and prosperity for the city.

Addressing an event at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Shehbaz vowed to resolve the city's critical issues if PML-N was voted into power again.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar air base

PAF training aircraft crashes at Peshawar air base

 Updated 57 minutes ago
ECP finalises polling scheme for Lahore

ECP finalises polling scheme for Lahore

Updated an hour ago
Had no role in forming National Reconciliation Ordinance, Zardari informs SC

Had no role in forming National Reconciliation Ordinance, Zardari informs SC

Updated 60 minutes ago
Supreme Court to resume hearing Memogate case today

Supreme Court to resume hearing Memogate case today

 Updated 3 hours ago
Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

Larkana judge admonished by CJP 'resigns over humiliation'

Updated 3 hours ago
Former PM Abbasi criticises arrest of PML-N's Qamarul Islam

Former PM Abbasi criticises arrest of PML-N's Qamarul Islam

Updated 2 hours ago
Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Avenfield case: Khawaja Haris resumes concluding arguments on sixth day

Updated 2 hours ago
Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

Shahid Khaqan, Khawaja Asif, Farooq Sattar cleared to contest polls

 Updated 8 minutes ago
'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

'Green gold': Pakistan plants hundreds of millions of trees

 Updated 3 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM