pakistan
Tuesday Jun 26 2018
By
Qamber Zaidi

SC orders all Islamabad marriage halls to pay regularisation charges

By
Qamber Zaidi

Tuesday Jun 26, 2018

The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Tuesday owners of marriage halls in Islamabad to pay regularisation charges and get a certificate from Capital Development Authority (CDA). Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan ordered on Tuesday owners of marriage halls in Islamabad to pay regularisation charges and get a certificate from Capital Development Authority (CDA).

A three-member member of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, wrapped the case on illegal marriage halls in the city.

Chief Justice Nisar remarked that no one would be given the freedom to do as they please, adding that the court won’t allow illegal constructions.

He also observed that CDA failed to take any action against the construction of illegal wedding halls. 

On January 15, the apex court had taken suo motu notice of illegal structures such as wedding halls and markets in Islamabad and had summoned a list of all illegal structures in the federal capital from the Capital Development Authority.

On April 16, the Supreme Court had barred the CDA from taking action against unauthorised marquees till the federal ombudsman holds an inquiry about all marriage halls as well as the civic agency’s regulations and submit a report in a week.

The apex court had also ordered the CDA to de-seal two marquees in H-13 which the civic agency had sealed.

